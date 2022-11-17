Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.01) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.32) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.98) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €19.05 ($19.63) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.78. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.61) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.99).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

