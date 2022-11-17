Barclays Analysts Give Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) a C$37.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.77 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Insider Activity at Laurentian Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

