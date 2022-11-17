Barclays Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of GLE opened at €23.88 ($24.62) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.81 and its 200 day moving average is €22.66. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($43.18) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($53.88).

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Articles

