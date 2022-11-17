Barclays Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of GLE opened at €23.88 ($24.62) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.81 and its 200 day moving average is €22.66. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($43.18) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($53.88).

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

