Barclays Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$100.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$100.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.12%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

