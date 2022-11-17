Barclays Boosts Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target to €21.40

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €21.10 ($21.75) to €21.40 ($22.06) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Azimut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Azimut Price Performance

AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

