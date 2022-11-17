Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.11.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$21.05 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The firm has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.36.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

