Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €49.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($50.52) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €49.57 ($51.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($71.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.90 and a 200-day moving average of €44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

