Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT Lowered to €70.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €76.00 ($78.35) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($71.13) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($83.51) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($77.32) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

