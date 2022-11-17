Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.03) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.40) to GBX 800 ($9.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.33) to GBX 711 ($8.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 675 ($7.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 715.50 ($8.41).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Down 3.3 %

Beazley stock opened at GBX 604.50 ($7.10) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 543.85. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,238.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 669.50 ($7.87).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.