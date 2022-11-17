Berenberg Bank Lowers Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target to €43.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €47.00 ($48.45) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BECTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bechtle from €58.00 ($59.79) to €51.00 ($52.58) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bechtle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Price Performance

BECTY stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Bechtle has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.