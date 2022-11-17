Bhavesh Mistry Purchases 37 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($174.78).

British Land stock opened at GBX 391.70 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land Company Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

