Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $24.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Bilibili Stock Performance
NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.46 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 39.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
