Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGI opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.
About Birks Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.