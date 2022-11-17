Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGI opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

