BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.83 ($2.48).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

