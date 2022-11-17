BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.59) price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.83 ($2.48).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.