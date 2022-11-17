BMO Capital Markets Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$41.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of GCG stock opened at C$28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$734.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$45.00.
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
