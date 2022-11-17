BMO Capital Markets Increases ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$5.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ABC Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.