BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.41.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

