British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $570.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTLCY. AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Panmure Gordon cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 530 ($6.23) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

British Land stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

