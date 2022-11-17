Brokerages Set Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $34.13

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.