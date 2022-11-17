Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $288.45

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

