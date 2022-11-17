Brokerages Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price at $64.23

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

