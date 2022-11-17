Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $62.50

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,544 shares of company stock worth $31,955,533. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.