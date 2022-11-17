Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $62.50

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,544 shares of company stock worth $31,955,533. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

