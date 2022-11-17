Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $39.57

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Lazard has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lazard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 703.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 331,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lazard by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.