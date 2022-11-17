Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $372.89

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

LRLCY opened at $71.60 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

