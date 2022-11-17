Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $768.57

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $768.57.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($737.11) to €720.00 ($742.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($865.98) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($865.98) to €845.00 ($871.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($876.29) to €862.00 ($888.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

LVMUY stock opened at $144.94 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

