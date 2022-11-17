Brokerages Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies
In other news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $2,364,740. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
ORA opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $101.81.
Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
