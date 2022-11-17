Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $12.00

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 20.4% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.