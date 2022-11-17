Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $11.17

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Telos to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Telos alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Telos by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Down 6.7 %

About Telos

Shares of TLS opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Telos has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.