Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $231.00

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,949. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

