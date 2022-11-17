Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$10.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.