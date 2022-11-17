Brokers Issue Forecasts for Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

SI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $992.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,564,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

