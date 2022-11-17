Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.97.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.18. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.75.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

