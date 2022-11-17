Brokers Set Expectations for Ayr Wellness Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:AYR)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.