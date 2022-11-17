Brokers Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,965,000 after buying an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 104,383 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

