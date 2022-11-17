BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) PT Lowered to $3.00

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BTCS Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:BTCS opened at $1.14 on Monday. BTCS has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BTCS by 98.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

