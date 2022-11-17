CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.85.

TSE:CAE opened at C$28.57 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$36.40. The stock has a market cap of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

