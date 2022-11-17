California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 117.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 437.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $435.58 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

