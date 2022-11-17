California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 181.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

