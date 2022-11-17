California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

