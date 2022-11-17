California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $42,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

Shares of GWW opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

