California Public Employees Retirement System Has $31.95 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,545 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Arch Capital Group worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

