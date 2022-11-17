California Public Employees Retirement System Has $33.84 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Fortive worth $33,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $729,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

