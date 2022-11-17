California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.97 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $36,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

