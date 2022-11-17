California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $32,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

