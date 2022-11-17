California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,920 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $155.80 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

