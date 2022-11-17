California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,164 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of SVB Financial Group worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $235.05 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $756.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.17 and a 200 day moving average of $387.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.