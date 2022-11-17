California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 943,800 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 943,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

