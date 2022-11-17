Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$74.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CM opened at C$63.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$55.35 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.08.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4899999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

