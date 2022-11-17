Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 11.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.82. 294,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,016,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.